Xbox Revenue Jumps 43% Year-on-Year, Hardware Revenue Falls 29%

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, which ended up September 30, 2024.

Xbox gaming revenue increased by 43 percent year-on-year to $5.62 billion. This includes "43 points of net impact from the Activision acquisition." This is a better performance than the forecast, which was to see growth in the mid 30s percent.

Xbox content & services revenue increased 61 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago. This includes "53 points of net impact from the Activision acquisition." This is inline with the forecast, which was to see growth in the low to mid 50s percent.

Xbox hardware revenue fell 29 percent compared to a year ago. This is inline with expectations, which was to see a decline year-on-year.

Overall, Microsoft reported for the quarter revenue was up 16 percent year-over-year to $65.6 billion and net income was up 11 percent to $24.7 billion.

"One year since we closed our acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, we are focused on building a business position for long term growth driven by higher margin content and services," said Micosoft CEO Satya Nadella. "You already see this transformation in our results as we diversify the ways that gamers access our content.

"We set new records for monthly active users in quarter as more players than ever play our games across devices and on the Xbox platform.

"Game Pass also set a new Q1 record for total revenue and average revenue per subscriber. And as we look ahead our IP across our studios has never been stronger.

"Last week's launch of Black Ops 6 was the biggest Call of Duty release ever. Setting a record for day one players, as well as Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day. And unit sales on PlayStation and Steam were also up over 60 percent year-over-year."

Microsoft's forecast for the quarter ending December 31, 2024 expects total Xbox revenue to decline in the high single digits percent year-on-year due to a decline in hardware. Xbox content & services is expected to be relatively flat.

