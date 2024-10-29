Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending October 26, 2024.

Retail launch sales for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 are 10 percent lower than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This is likely due to the game being available day one on Xbox Game Pass as Xbox sales dropped, while PS5 sales remained relatively the same. This is according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

Ok, UK physical sales are in for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (GfK). Launch sales are 10% lower compared with Modern Warfare 3. This is almost entirely due to a drop in sales on Xbox, which was inevitable with Game Pass. PS5 sales remain steady year-on-year. Digital data to come — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) October 29, 2024

Sonic X Shadow Generations debuted in third place and the physical version of Alan Wake II debuted in 12th place.

EA Sports FC 25 remained in second place, while Super Mario Party Jamboree in its second week dropped three spots to fourth place. Hogwarts Legacy fell from third to fifth place and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is down one spot to sixth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports remained in seventh and eighth places, respectively. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Minecraft are up one spot ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Sonic X Shadow Generations - NEW Super Mario Party Jamboree Hogwarts Legacy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Minecraft

