Super Mario Party Jamboree Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

Super Mario Party Jamboree has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 20, 2024.

Just Dance 2025 Edition debuted in fifth place.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is in second place, EA Sports FC 25 is in third place, and NBA 2K25 is in fourth place. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is in sixth place and Grand Theft Auto V is in seventh place.

Metaphor: Refantazio is in eighth place, Undisputed is in ninth place, and Hogwarts Legacy is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Super Mario Party Jamboree - NEW Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero EA Sports FC 25 NBA 2K25 Just Dance 2025 Edition - NEW Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Grand Theft Auto V Metaphor: Refantazio Undisputed Hogwarts Legacy

