Tower Defense Deckbuilding Game Heretic's Fork Releases November 14 for All Major Consoles

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Ravenage and developer 9FingerGames announced the tower defense deckbuilding game, Heretic's Fork, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 14.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Dear candidate,

Thank you for submitting your application for the position of Hell’s Manager. We are pleased to offer you the job and extend a warm welcome to our team. As you may know, we have some overpopulation issues that we believe can be resolved with your help.

Your role will involve not only managing the current population but also implementing innovative strategies to streamline our operations. You will be tasked with punishing sinners using our state-of-the-art computer system, Heretic’s Fork, developed by DeusVult Inc.

We are confident that your skills and expertise will greatly contribute to maintaining order and efficiency in our unique environment. We look forward to having you on board and seeing the positive impact you will bring to our organization.

Responsibilities include:

Choose a demon to act as your subordinate who will manage all site operations. Protect the rift between Hell and Earth from escape attempts by dwelling heretics. Punish sinners with monstrous towers that deal Holy, Unholy, and Hellfire damage. Plan strategies and build strength using our deck-building system. Achieve great results to receive more cards for your deck. Work for various departments, each representing a circle of Hell, and cooperate with them. Ensure that sinners do not damage our property by keeping them from passing through. Receive wages for each shift based on the number of sinners punished. Your success depends solely on you. Be an integral part of our fun and delightful team with a shared dark sense of humor.

Welcome to eternal damnation!

No returns allowed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

