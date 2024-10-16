Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Tops Steam Charts, Metaphor: ReFantazio Debuts in 2nd - Sales

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 42, 2024, which ended October 15, 2024.

There was one other new release in the top 10 this week with Metaphor: ReFantazio debuting in second place.

EA Sports FC 25 in its third week dropped one spot to third place and the remake of Silent Hill 2 is down from third to fourth place in its second week. Steam Deck dropped one spot to fifth place.

Diablo IV shot up the charts to take sixth place remained in sixth place, while Stardew Valley shot up the charts to seventh place. Liar's Bar in its second week entered the top 10 in eighth place.

Detroit: Become Human re-entered the charts in ninth place and TCG Card Shop Simulator rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - NEW Metaphor: ReFantazio - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Silent Hill 2 Steam Deck Diablo IV Stardew Valley Liar's Bar Detroit: Become Human TCG Card Shop Simulator

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - NEW Metaphor: ReFantazio - NEW PUBG: Battleground Throne and Liberty EA Sports FC 25 Silent Hill 2 Steam Deck Dota 2 Diablo IV

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

