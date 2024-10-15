FC 25 Tops the UK Retail Charts, Silent Hill 2, Dragon Ball, and More Debut - Sales

EA Sports FC 25 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending October 12, 2024.

55 percent of sales for EA Sports FC 25 were on the PlayStation 5, followed by 17 percent on the Xbox, 16 percent on the PlayStation 4, and 13 percent on the Nintendo Switch.

Of the five new releases this week, Silent Hill 2, had the best launch with it debuting in second place.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO debuted in third place, Undisputed debuted in fifth place, Metaphor: Refantazio debuted in seventh place, and Final Fantasy I-VI Collection debuted in 11th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 25 Silent Hill 2 - NEW Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Undisputed - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Metaphor: ReFantazio - NEW Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports

