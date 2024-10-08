Co-Op Escape Room Adventure Game In Sink Releases November 12 for PC - News

Publisher Kwalee and developer Clock Out Games announced the cooperative escape room adventure game, In Sink, will launch for PC via Steam on November 12. A demo is now avaialble.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dive into In Sink with a friend, where being shipwrecked is just the beginning of your cooperative adventure! Travel through rifts to other worlds where you’ll solve a series of escape rooms, puzzles, and other mysteries, working together to overcome each challenge. Together, you’ll need to think outside the box, and then escape from it.

Escape the Island

The path to freedom is full of portals! Your journey will take you through a hidden pirate ship, a mysterious art museum, a train that defies the laws of physics, and many more mind-bending settings stuffed with puzzles and challenges.

Language-less Communication

Progress through puzzles with language-less elements like shapes, signs, colors, and numbers, all designed to be color-blind friendly. Turn wheels, flip levers, use scales, and press buttons and pressure plates to solve unique conundrums with your partner.

Work Together

It’s crucial to stay “in sink” with your partner! You’ll need to act as each other’s eyes and ears to solve puzzles and find a way out.

Features:

Two-player cooperative gameplay.

cooperative gameplay. Eight engaging levels.

Language-free puzzle design.

Vibrant cartoony visuals.

Simple and accessible controls.

Dynamic hint system helps without spoiling solutions.

