Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Global Launch Gameplay Trailer Released

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have released the global launch gameplay trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

View the trailer below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on October 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

