The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case Debuts in 1st Place on the Japanese Charts

The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance – Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 20,919 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 15, 2024.

Astro Bot (PS5) in its second week remained in second place with sales of 8,882 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 7,840 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 7,069 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,967 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,713 units, Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 4,750 units, and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,215 units.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,943 units and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 3,538 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 50,574 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 10,095 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 675 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 39 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance – Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine (G-MODE, 09/12/24) – 20,919 (New) [PS5] ASTRO BOT (Sony Interactive Entertainment, 09/06/24) – 8,882 (21,554) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,840 (5,997,783) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,069 (1,422,221) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,967 (7,908,719) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,713 (3,631,184) [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 4,750 (287,959) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,215 (5,411,506) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,943 (5,583,573) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,538 (3,627,657)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 34,250 (7,867,533) Switch Lite – 11,570 (6,051,222) PlayStation 5 – 8,254 (5,186,657) Switch – 4,754 (19,897,221) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,841 (851,929) Xbox Series X – 380 (306,982) Xbox Series S – 295 (318,597) PlayStation 4 – 39 (7,928,440)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

