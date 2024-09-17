Red Dead Redemption Added to Steam Backend - News

There were rumors and reports earlier this year of a possible PC port of the original Red Dead Redemption and it looks like we have more evidence of a PC port.

The metadata for Red Dead Redemption on PC has been added to the Rockstar Game launcher today and a page on SteamDB with the last recorded update occurring earlier today has a comment saying, "Red Dead Redemption 1 (as per Rockstar Game Launcher)."

Rockstar accidentally included the metadata for #RDR1 PC with today's launcher update too.



The PlayStation Store page was briefly updated last month with a mention of a PC version of the game.

"Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever," read the PS Store page before being changed.

"Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound."

A dataminer discovered in May mention of a PC version of the game on Rockstar's launcher site.

Red Dead Redemption originally released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in May 2010.

