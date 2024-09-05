Black Myth: Wukong Tops the Steam Charts, Pre-Orders for Black Ops 6 Takes 2nd Place - Sales

Black Myth: Wukong has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 36, 2024, which ended September 3, 2024.

There were two new releases and the launch of a game in Early Access in the top 10. Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm debuted in sixth place, Gundam Breaker 4 debuted in eighth place, and the Early Access release of Age of Mythology: Retold came in ninth place.

Pre-orders for two games, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, came in second and third places, respectively.

Risk of Rain 2 due to the release of Seekers of the Storm came in fourth place. Steck Deck came in fifth place, Hogwarts Legacy took seventh place, and Dead by Daylight rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Black Myth: Wukong Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Pre-orders Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Pre-orders Risk of Rain 2 Steam Deck Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Gundam Breaker 4 - NEW Age of Mythology: Retold - Early Access Dead by Daylight

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Black Myth: Wukong Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Pre-orders Counter-Strike 2 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Pre-orders PUBG: Battlegrounds Risk of Rain 2 Steam Deck Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Gundam Breaker 4 - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

