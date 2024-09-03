Star Wars Outlaws Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Star Wars Outlaws has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending August 31, 2024.

EA Sports FC 24 fell from first to fifth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped four spots to sixth place. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is down from third to seventh place, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is up two spots to eighth place, and Minecraft remained in ninth place.

There were four games to re-enter the top 10 this week. Hogwarts Legacy came in second place, Elden Ring came in third place, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon came in fourth place, and DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos came in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Star Wars Outlaws - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Elden Ring Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Minecraft DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

