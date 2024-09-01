EA Sports FC 24 Tops the UK Retail Charts, 6 Games Re-Enter Top 10 - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 has remained first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending August 24, 2024.

There were six games to re-enter the top 10 this week. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition came in third place, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate came in fourth place, Football Manager 2024 came in fifth place, Mafia Trilogy came in sixth place, F1 24 came in eighth place, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 came in 10th place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in second place, Mortal Kombat 1 dropped two spots to seventh place, and Minecraft fell six spots to ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Football Manager 2024 Mafia Trilogy Mortal Kombat 1 F1 24 Minecraft Marvel's Spider-Man 2

