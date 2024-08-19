Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered International Announced for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Red Art Games and Square Enix has announced Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered International for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It will launch in North America and Europe in early 2025.

A physical edition will be available for the PS5 and Switch in North America, and all three platforms in Europe. A standard edition, Deluxe Edition, Special Edition, and Collector's Edition will be available.

The game will be playable at Gamescom 2024, which runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.

Read details on the game below:

The gods created man and man created stories. The primordial creator Marda brought forth the land of Mardias. In ages past a mighty battle rocked this land, when Elore, the king of the gods, fought three malicious deities: Death, Saruin and Schirach. After a long and drawn-out struggle, Death and Schirach were sealed away and rendered powerless, with the final deity Saruin also trapped through the power of the Fatestones and the noble sacrifice of the hero Mirsa.

Now 1,000 years have passed since that titanic battle. The Fatestones lie scattered across the world and the gods of evil are resurgent once more. Eight heroes set off on their own journeys, as if guided by the hand of fate. What tales will these adventurers weave across the vast tapestry of Mardias? You are the only one who can decide!

The original Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song included many of the SaGa series trademark elements, such as the Glimmer and Combo mechanics and was considered to be the epitome of the series when it first released. The free scenario system that lets you create your own storyline remains at the core of the game, letting you select one of eight protagonists with completely different origins and backstories, then set off on a unique journey. This remastered edition has evolved in all areas, featuring upgraded high-definition graphics and numerous enhancements to improve playability. And for the first time ever, the game will be fully playable in French, German, Italian, and Spanish. This makes it highly recommended for both fans of the original and newcomers to the SaGa series.

