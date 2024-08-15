Sandbox Survival Game For the Stars Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Snail have announced andbox survival game, For the Stars, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"We’re thrilled to finally officially announce For the Stars after three years of development," said game director Primus Majda.

"We are gamers first and foremost. We love survival games and Snail has a lot of experience with them. We have an ambitious game in mind, and we are taking what we’ve learned from other projects to make it happen. Our goal is to create a game that’s played like a sandbox survival game, but has the impact of a 4X galaxy civilization game."

View the developer vision overview video below:

Read details on the game below:

For the Stars invites you to explore and settle a vast universe of diverse planets, each with its own unique wonders and mysteries to uncover. As an intrepid explorer and scientist, your mission is to travel from world to world, uncovering secrets of alien civilizations, seeking out rare and exotic creatures and resources, and using them to tame the deadly biomes you encounter.

Your mission is to establish thriving outposts on alien worlds, harness their unique traits, and unlock advanced technologies. Conquer the challenges of hostile biomes, forge alliances, and build a legacy that spans the galaxy.

Diverse Worlds

Each planet you visit offers new challenges and rewards, with distinct ecosystems, creatures and resources. From lush, verdant worlds to barren, rocky landscapes, the variety ensures no two explorations are the same.

Strange Alien Ruins

Discover remnants of lost civilizations, ancient ruins, and hidden treasures that tell the stories of the cosmos.

Unique Resources

Collect and harness strange resources found on different planets. Build advanced outposts, craft powerful tools, and develop cutting-edge technology needed to overcome each world’s challenges.

Advanced Construction

Establish and expand outposts on various planets. Balance your needs with laboratories, factories, and living quarters. Your ingenuity and strategy will determine the success of your colonies and determine if they can withstand the trials of space.

Extensive Research

Start with advanced technologies that you can innovate on. Unlock new technologies by studying alien artifacts and natural phenomena. Research to help you overcome specific challenges, build more efficient outposts, create advanced equipment, and explore further into the unknown.

Customizable Spacecraft

Design and build your own spacecraft to travel between planets. Each ship can be tailored to your specific needs using resources and technology you have found, whether it’s for combat, exploration, or resource gathering.

Dynamic Combat

Engage in fast-paced combat using both futuristic weapons and special abilities with alien origins. Customize your arsenal for counterplay against hostile alien creatures, enemy players, and other threats.

Multiplayer Exploration

Team up with friends or make new allies as you explore the galaxy together in a persistent multiplayer universe. Collaborate on building projects, share discoveries, and tackle challenges as a united front. Choose to enter contested regions to fight other players for control of the galaxy.

