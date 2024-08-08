Dog Man: Mission Impawsible Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Mindscape and developer Floor 84 Studio have announced side-scrolling adventure platformer, Dog Man: Mission Impawsible, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

"We are excited to partner with Mindscape to bring Dog Man to the gaming world," said The Joester Loria Group senior licensing director Jackie DeMaio. "Mindscape’s experience and passion for delivering engaging, high-quality games makes them the perfect match for the Dog Man brand. The game joins the upcoming theatrical release from Dreamworks / Universal in providing fans another way to engage with the beloved Dog Man characters, stories and settings."

Mindscape owner and CEO Mark Huijmans added, "Dog Man is a fantastic [intellectual property] with a huge following, and we are honored to have the opportunity to work with [The Joester Loria] Group to bring this beloved character to a video game. This game is not just a playthrough; it’s an adventure that expands the Dog Man universe, offering all fans a chance to play with their favorite characters in a dynamic and interactive way."

Read details on the game below:

Join Dog Man and the Supa Buddies on an epic adventure!

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible brings the beloved book series to life! Dive into this action-packed, humor-filled adventure. The key to the city has fallen into the hands of a supa bad guy, unlocking all the prison doors and releasing many evildoers. Help Dog Man and his friends chase down the supa bad guys in their most impawsible mission yet! Switch between Dog Man and his Supa Buddies, each with their own special abilities and gadgets such as Rockets Boots, Retractable Claws and Dirt Proof Pants. Together you can overcome challenging obstacles and defeat powerful bosses.

Exciting Levels – Explore iconic locations from the Dog Man universe, including the City Hall, Giant Marshmallow Factory, and the Police Station. Each location offers platforming and puzzle-solving challenges.

Teamwork – Switch between Dog Man and his Supa Buddies, each with their own special abilities, to overcome obstacles and defeat bosses.

Dog Man – Digs underground and glides through the air.

– Digs underground and glides through the air. Li’l Petey – Hacks gadgets and fits into small spaces.

– Hacks gadgets and fits into small spaces. 80-HD – Pushes heavy objects and jumps long distances.

Fun Gadgets – Unlock new gadgets and abilities as you progress, like a grappling hook, rocket shoes and power gloves to navigate through the levels.

Puzzles and Bosses – Use your brain to solve puzzles and defeat unique bosses. Each boss fight requires clever use of your team’s abilities.

Humor and Action – Enjoy funny dialogue, amusing interactions, and non-stop action that keeps you engaged in Dog Man’s world.

Rewards and Collectibles – Revisit levels with new gadgets to find secret areas, and rescue the missing Comic Club members

Art Style – Great animations inspired by the books, with comic-style sound effects that add a fun, cartoonish touch to the action.

