The Occultist Releases in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer DALOAR announced the first-person action survival horror game, The Occultist, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

In The Occultist, paranormal investigator Alan Rebels travels to the mysterious island of GodStone to determine the cause of the sudden disappearance of his father. Even though he mentioned the island repeatedly over the decades, all that Alan really knows is that his father was born and spent his early years there.

However, Alan does not travel alone. He carries with him his mystical pendulum, an object of unknown origin that accompanied him on all his past paranormal investigations. As he explores the foggy streets and maddening buildings, apparently being the only things that remain on the mysterious island of GodStone, it becomes clear: This will be a case unlike any other.

GodStone was inhabited until 1950 by an infamous, macabre cult that performed disturbing experiments and cruel rituals. No one has ever set foot on the island since - until today. Using his paranormal talents, Alan must interact with the ominous souls that seem to remain in the foreboding streets and buildings left on GodStone; or avoid them at all cost, should they be wrathful.

Being a paranormal investigator, none of this is new to Alan Rebels. The mysterious GodStone however and his search for answers to his father’s disappearance put Alan’s skills to the test. More than any investigation before, GodStone shakes Alan’s convictions of what is possible in the world of the occult. Maybe GodStone hides a curse that can be lifted… but should it be?

Features:

Mystic Pendulum : the most important object for Alan. Through it, he is able to interact with the environment and modify it due to its five unique and original mechanics.

: the most important object for Alan. Through it, he is able to interact with the environment and modify it due to its five unique and original mechanics. 1st person action : Experience the foreboding world of The Occultist through the eyes of Alan Rebels and use the mystic pendulum to unravel what happened in GodStone.

: Experience the foreboding world of The Occultist through the eyes of Alan Rebels and use the mystic pendulum to unravel what happened in GodStone. Survival horror : The Occultist has all the distinctive elements of the genre, with tense exploration and atmosphere, as well as an up-close and personal narrative.

: The Occultist has all the distinctive elements of the genre, with tense exploration and atmosphere, as well as an up-close and personal narrative. Next-gen graphics : The Occultist has an astonishing level and quality of graphics – for a truly immersive horror experience.

: The Occultist has an astonishing level and quality of graphics – for a truly immersive horror experience. Hide and Sneak : Alan always avoids direct combat. Using stealth mechanics, he must advance through the story without being caught off-guard.

: Alan always avoids direct combat. Using stealth mechanics, he must advance through the story without being caught off-guard. Memorable characters : GodStone is populated with adversaries that will make your investigation a real nightmare.

: GodStone is populated with adversaries that will make your investigation a real nightmare. Puzzles : From straightforward puzzles to those that require knowledge and insight into the occult arts.

: From straightforward puzzles to those that require knowledge and insight into the occult arts. Soundtrack: The Occultist features an original soundtrack by renowned composer Pepe Herrero.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

