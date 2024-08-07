The First Berserker: Khazan Releases in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Nexon and developer Neople announced The First Berserker: Khazan will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

View the first 15 minutes of gameplay below:

Read details on the game below:

Khazan and Ozma, the heroes who saved Pelos Empire from the Berserk Dragon Hismar and the Dragon Legion. But General Khazan, falsely accused of treason, becomes a wretched outcast as he is condemned to exile beyond the empire through brutal torture.

Story

The First Berserker: Khazan is a game which adapts the universe of Dungeon & Fighter (one of Nexon’s globally known intelectual property), dealing with the story of Ozma and Khazan.

The player will become the hero Khazan, the ancestor of all Slayers and the one who defeated Berserk Dragon Hismar, and proceed uncovering the truth of his downfall within the empire.

Action

The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore action role-playing game. Dungeon & Fighter‘s frantic hack-and-slash style mixed with hardcore action: Khazan’s devastating battle awaits you.

Growth

The First Berserker: Khazan is an RPG with various equipment and perks to customize your own way of growth. You play as the protagonist Khazan, not only upgrading character abilities but combining different types of weapon and armor ability to match your play style.

You Must Prevail

Survive the imperial forces’ relentless pursuit and conspiracies to kill Khazan, and overcome the harsh environments you encounter.

You Must Remember

You were a once in a lifetime hero that the history of Arad. Recall the forgotten skills of battle from brutal torture and slay the enemies that defame and stand against you.

You Must Reclaim

Find all your potential enemies, reclaim everything that was taken from you, take revenge. And regain the honor and glory that rightfully belongs to you.

