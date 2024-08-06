Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending August 3, 2024.

EA Sports FC 24 is up one spot to second place, while Hogwarts Legacy dropped two spots to third place. Minecraft is up two spots to fourth place and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD remained in fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to sixth place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up three spots to seventh place. WWE 2K24 is up from 19th to eighth place, Nintendo Switch Sports is up two spots to 11th place, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is up four spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Bros. Wonder WWE 2K24 Nintendo Switch Sports Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

