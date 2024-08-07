PS5 Sells 1M, Sales Drop YoY For All Consoles - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 2024 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,004,215 units sold for June 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 59.30 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 755,073 units to bring its lifetime sales to 140.41 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 320,002 units to bring their lifetime sales to 29.06 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,596 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.18 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by nearly 497,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 124,000 units. PS4 sold 1,501,027 units for the month of June 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 444,321 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 432,774 (-30.1%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 230,792 units (-41.9%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 672,761 units (-47.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 25,134 units (-87.5%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 220,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 96,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 110,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 6.59 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 4.67 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.84 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for June 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,004,215 ( 59,300,349 ) Switch - 755,073 ( 141,405,987 ) Xbox Series X|S - 320,002 ( 29,059,492 ) PlayStation 4 - 3,596 ( 117,179,813 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for June 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 365,401 Switch - 229,740 Xbox Series X|S - 208,954 PlayStation 4 - 1,098

Europe hardware estimates for June 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 355,378 Switch - 149,298 Xbox Series X|S - 85,689 PlayStation 4 - 1,038 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for June 2024:

Switch - 357,183 PlayStation 5 - 252,856 Xbox Series X|S - 15,313 PlayStation 4 - 1,365

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for June 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 30,580 Switch - 18,852 Xbox Series X|S - 10,046 PlayStation 4 - 95

Weekly Sales:

Global June 8, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 206,489 Switch - 156,470

Xbox Series X|S - 56,667 PlayStation 4 - 863

Global June 15, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 205,786 Switch - 138,913

Xbox Series X|S - 63,618 PlayStation 4 - 678

Global June 22, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 194,519 Switch - 142,103

Xbox Series X|S - 63,948 PlayStation 4 - 780

Global June 29, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 197,961 Switch - 152,781

Xbox Series X|S - 65,666 PlayStation 4 - 687

Global July 6, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 199,460 Switch - 164,806

Xbox Series X|S - 70,103 PlayStation 4 - 588

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

