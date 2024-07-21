EA Sports FC 24 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 has retaken in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 14, 2024.

Elden Ring and Grand Theft Auto V are down one spot to second and third places, respectively. Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to fourth place and NBA 2K24 is up four spots to fifth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to sixth place, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is down from fourth to seventh place, and Batman: Arkham Knight is up two spots to eighth place. Rugby 22 re-entered the top 10 in ninth place and Battlefield V dropped four spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Batman: Arkham Knight Rugby 22 Battlefield V

