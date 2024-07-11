Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Once Again Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 33,828 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 7, 2024.

Dragon Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 4,042 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in second place with sales of 10,965 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 8,112 units, and Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is in third place with sales of 6,155.

Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 5,637 units, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 4,962 units, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in seventh with sales of 4,147 units. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition (PS5) is in 10th place with sales of 3,881 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 52,725 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 29,724 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,999 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 124 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 33,828 (122,253) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10,965 (7,826,755) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,112 (5,892,324) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 6,155 (1,082,636) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,637 (3,559,645) [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 4,962 (198,104) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,147 (5,536,767) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 4,124 (1,881,896) [NSW] Dragon Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum (Nippon Columbia, 07/04/24) – 4,042 (New) [PS5] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 3,881 (34,886)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 33,231 (7,488,611) PlayStation 5 – 24,553 (4,981,612) Switch Lite – 14,460 (5,917,862) Switch – 5,034 (19,823,301) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,171 (804,466) Xbox Series X – 1,612 (286,626) Xbox Series S – 387 (315,818) PlayStation 4 – 124 (7,927,384)



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

