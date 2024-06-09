F1 24 Debuts in 2nd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

F1 24 has debuted in second place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 2, 2024.

NBA 2K24 is up from seventh to first place, while Grand Theft Auto V and Hogwarts Legacy remained in third and fourth places, respectively.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III dropped four spots to fifth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, and Rugby 22 is up three spots to seventh place. EA Sports FC 24, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, andIt Takes Two re-entered the top 10 in eighth, ninth, and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K24 F1 24 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Red Dead Redemption 2 Rugby 22 EA Sports FC 24 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege It Takes Two

