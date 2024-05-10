Bungie Releasing Marathon Trilogy on Steam for free, 1st Game Now Available - News

posted 3 hours ago

Bungie announced it is releasing the original Marathon Trilogy on Steam for free.

The first Marathon game is now available on Steam as Classic Marathon, while the other two games in the trilogy - Classic Marathon 2 and Classic Marathon Infinity - will be "coming soon."

Today, we're thrilled to announce that the Aleph One community is bringing the original 1994-1996 Marathon Trilogy to Steam starting with Marathon 1.



Thank you to the Marathon community for your support over the years. We couldn't do it without you.



💾 https://t.co/pDtf6VWqwY pic.twitter.com/Z2f0b3hnww — Bungie (@Bungie) May 10, 2024

Read details on the games below:

Classic Marathon

Alien forces have boarded the colony ship UESC Marathon in the Tau Ceti system, in orbit around humanity’s first interstellar colony. The situation is dire, and as a security officer assigned to the Marathon, your duty is to defend the ship and its crew from the alien threat.

This classic 1994 Bungie FPS had a foundational influence on the genre, and is now maintained by the fan community. Experience authentic game play using the original data files, with optional widescreen HUD support, 3D filtering/perspective, positional audio, and 60+ fps interpolation, just in case the original is too authentic.

Classic Marathon is powered by the Aleph One engine, which is available under the terms of the GNU General Public License (GPL) Version 3.

Classic Marathon 2

Fresh from your triumph on the colony ship Marathon, you are seized by the rogue AI Durandal to do his bidding in a distant part of the galaxy. Within the ruins of an ancient civilization, you must seek the remnants of a lost clan and uncover their long-buried secrets. Battle opponents ancient and terrible, with sophisticated weapons and devious strategies, all the while struggling to escape the alien nightmare…

This classic 1995 Bungie FPS is now maintained by the fan community. Experience authentic game play using the original data files, with optional widescreen HUD support, 3D filtering/perspective, positional audio, and 60+ fps interpolation, just in case the original is too authentic.

Classic Marathon 2 is powered by the Aleph One engine, which is available under the terms of the GNU General Public License (GPL) Version 3.

Classic Marathon Infinity

Marathon Infinity takes the closed universe of the Marathon series and blows it wide open. The solo/co-op campaign, “Blood Tides of Lh’owon,” is a 20-level scenario sporting new textures, weapons, and enemies. More than that, the scenario sheds a surprising new light on the story’s characters and the meaning of events. Having defeated the Pfhor and reawakened the ancient remnants of the S’pht, the player now faces a world where friends become enemies and all is not what it seems…

This classic 1996 Bungie FPS is now maintained by the fan community. Experience authentic game play using the original data files, with optional widescreen HUD support, 3D filtering/perspective, positional audio, and 60+ fps interpolation, just in case the original is too authentic.

Marathon Infinity is powered by the Aleph One engine, which is available under the terms of the GNU General Public License (GPL) Version 3.

William D'Angelo

