Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Trailer Shows Luigi is in for 'A Rude Awakening'

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD that shows "King Boo is up to no good and Luigi is in for a rude awakening!"
View the trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Explore multiple haunted mansions with Luigi and his ghost-hunting Poltergust 5000
Progress through diverse missions to retrieve the missing shards of the Dark Moon scattered across several distinct haunted mansions, each with their own puzzles to solve and ghosts to capture. Go for a high rating by using your superpowered ghost-hunting tool, the Poltergust 5000, to suck up ghosts (and window curtains) and blow air to search every nook and cranny of the chilling-yet-charming mansions. This spooky fun adventure, originally released for the Nintendo 3DS system, is now visually enhanced in HD on the Nintendo Switch system.
Friendly ghosts turned fiendish—sounds like a job for Luigi!
The Dark Moon that hangs over Evershade Valley seems to have a calming effect on the ghosts that reside there. The quirky Professor E. Gadd has been studying the friendly spirits. But when the Dark Moon suddenly breaks apart and falls into the valley below, the once-friendly ghosts become hostile. Luigi must stumble into action and summon his courage to restore the Dark Moon to its rightful place in the sky.
Tackle the ScareScraper together
You and up to three players can team up to take on the challenges of the ScareScraper, a haunted building teeming with ghosts and challenges not found in the main adventure. Recruit your fellow ghost hunters to scale the terrifying tower locally or online.
Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 27 for $59.99.
