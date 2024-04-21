Fallout 4 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 28 minutes ago

Due to the success of the TV show four Fallout games re-entered the top 10 on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 14, 2024.

Fallout 4 came in first place, followed by Fallout: New Vegas in sixth place, Fallout 76 in seventh place, and Fallout 3 in 10th place.

Helldivers 2 climbed up from sixth to second place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 fell two spots to third place. Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to fourth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is down from fourth to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Fallout 4 Helldivers 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Fallout: New Vegas Fallout 76 NBA 2K24 EA Sports FC 24 Fallout 3

