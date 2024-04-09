World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic Releases on May 20 - News

Blizzard announced the pre-expansion patch for World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic will release on April 30, followed by the launch on May 20 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK.

Read details on World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic below:

Cataclysm Classic Pre-Expansion Patch

The Cataclysm Classic pre-expansion patch ushers in the shattering of Azeroth and the changed landscape in Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms, a variety of systems changes along with new class and race combinations, and the new Worgen and Goblin races. Players can also begin learning the new Archaeology profession, use Reforging to upgrade your gear, and more.

New Player Races: Goblin and Worgen

New Race and Class Combinations

Leveling Updates: Level through a changed landscape in Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms from level 1 through 60.

Class Updates: New Talents, Trees, spells and More

New Profession: Archaeology

New Feature: Transmog Collection

Updated Character and Gear Stats

What’s Inside Cataclysm Classic

With the launch of Cataclysm Classic on May 20, players will begin their journey from level 80 to 85 through new zones, new dungeons and raids, engage in PvP combat in Tol Barad, and delve further into the mysteries of the Darkmoon Faire on Darkmoon Island.

7 New Zones: Mount Hyjal, Vash’jir, Twilight Highlands, Uldum, Deepholm, Kezan, and Gilneas.

9 New Dungeons : Blackrock Caverns, Throne of the Tides, Vortex Pinnacle, The Stonecore, The Lost City of Tol’vir, The Halls of Origination, Grim Batol, Deadmines, Shadowfang Keep

Blackrock Caverns, Throne of the Tides, Vortex Pinnacle, The Stonecore, The Lost City of Tol’vir, The Halls of Origination, Grim Batol, Deadmines, Shadowfang Keep Dungeon Journal Introduced

3 New Raid Dungeons: Throne of the Four Winds, Blackwing Descent, and Bastion of Twilight

Flexible Raid Lock system: Allowing players to do both 10 and 25-player raids in the same week.

Tol Barad PvP Zone

Darkmoon Island: Discover the mysteries Silas Darkmoon has in store for you.

Flying in Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor

What’s Going Away with Wrath of the Lich King

With the launch of the Cataclysm pre-expansion patch, some items and achievements will no longer be available or will be harder to obtain. It’s important to keep in mind that the game world is going through tremendous changes that will affect the availability of certain rare mounts and items.

Swift Zulian Tiger: Zul'Gurub is changing from a raid to a leveling zone and this mount will no longer be obtainable.

Zul'Gurub is changing from a raid to a leveling zone and this mount will no longer be obtainable. Swift Razzashi Raptor: This mount will also no longer be obtainable after the change to Zul'Gurub.

This mount will also no longer be obtainable after the change to Zul'Gurub. Razzashi Hatchling : With the change to Zul'Gurub, this non-combat pet will no longer be obtainable.

: With the change to Zul'Gurub, this non-combat pet will no longer be obtainable. Tome of Polymorph: Turtle: This tome will continue to be available through other means.

Crusader's White/Black Warhorse and Swift Alliance Steed/Swift Horde Wolf : As the attempt-based tribute system is being removed from Heroic Trial of the Crusader, the Argent Crusade Tribute Chest will no longer spawn, and these mounts will no longer be obtainable.

: As the attempt-based tribute system is being removed from Heroic Trial of the Crusader, the Argent Crusade Tribute Chest will no longer spawn, and these mounts will no longer be obtainable. Reins of the Blue Drake: This mount will once again be available from defeating 10-player Malygos without needing to use the Dungeon Finder. The Reins of the Azure Drake will only be available on 25-player Malygos.

This mount will once again be available from defeating 10-player Malygos without needing to use the Dungeon Finder. The Reins of the Azure Drake will only be available on 25-player Malygos. Mimiron's Head: This mount will change to be a very low drop chance when defeating 25-player Yogg'Saron with no Keepers assisting you.

This mount will change to be a very low drop chance when defeating 25-player Yogg'Saron with no Keepers assisting you. Invincible: This mount will change to be a very low drop chance when defeating Heroic 25-player Lich King.

QUEST AND LOREMASTER CHANGES

The shattering of Azeroth will drastically and permanently alter the continents of Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms. In the wake of Deathwing's devastation, adventurers will be summoned to embark on new quests from levels 1 to 60 in these transformed territories -- and with so much new content to be found on these original two continents, many original quests will no longer be available after the shattering occurs. These quests will automatically be removed from your quest log, while any quests you’ve accepted that still exist in Azeroth will remain in your log.

If you've already completed Loremaster of Eastern Kingdoms or Loremaster of Kalimdor, you will not lose your achievements. However, if you've made progress toward these achievements without yet completing them, be aware that any quests that are removed from the game will no longer count toward your progress, so you may see your achievement quest counter drop. If you’re close to earning either of these achievements, we strongly suggest you finish them with great haste, as Deathwing's return is imminent.

In addition, the Loremaster achievements are being redesigned slightly to make them easier to track. Rather than having players complete a huge number of quests throughout a single continent, the criteria will change so that you will instead need to complete a set number of quests in each zone. Once you've earned the achievements for each listed zone on a continent, you will then be awarded the Loremaster achievement for that continent. For those who do have Loremaster of Kalimdor or Eastern Kingdoms completed already, you can still go back and get the new achievements for questing in individual zones on those continents.

ARE YOU INSANE IN THE MEMBRANE?

With the release of Cataclysm Classic, the Insane in the Membrane Feat of Strength will no longer be available.

