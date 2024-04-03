SaGa Emerald Beyond Demo Launches April 4 - News

Square Enix announceda demo for SaGa Emerald Beyond will release on April 4 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

The demo will be available at midnight local time for the PS5, PS4, and Switch, and at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm BST on Steam.

SaGa Emerald Beyond will launch for the PS5, PS4, Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on April 25.

A demo for #SaGaEmeraldBeyond is coming tomorrow!



🕹️ Available from local midnight on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PS4.

🖥️ Steam will be available from 9am PDT / 5PM BST! pic.twitter.com/zluKL4NBcS — SaGa Series (@SaGaGame) April 3, 2024

