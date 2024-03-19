Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Remains in 1st on the the French Charts, WWE 2K24 Debuts in 4th - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 10, 2024, according to SELL. The Deluxe Edition dropped out of the top five.

WWE 2K24 (PS5) debuted in fourth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up one spot to second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fourth to third place. Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth WWE 2K24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Xbox Series X|S

WWE 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game

PS4 WWE 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V The Crew Motorfest Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario vs. Donkey Kong PC Minecraft EA Sports FC 24 Farming Simulator 22

