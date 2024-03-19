Xbox Game Pass Adds Diablo IV, The Quarry, Ark: Survival Ascended, and More - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has announced nine more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes The Quarry, Evil West, Terra Invicta, Diablo IV, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, Open Roads, Ark: Survival Ascended, F1 23, and Superhot: Mind Control Delete.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Available on day one with Game Pass: Start your interstellar homestead in this peaceful open-world farming adventure! Build your sustainable exofarm, grow alien crops, customize your mech, and explore a new world full of mystery with up to three friends!

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console)

Available on day one with Game Pass: Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams in MLB The Show 24.

Coming Soon

The Quarry (Cloud and Console) – March 20

When the sun goes down on the last night of summer camp, nine teenage counselors are plunged into an unpredictable night of horror. The only thing worse than the blood-drenched locals and creatures hunting them are the unimaginable choices you must make to help them survive.

Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 21

A dark menace consumes the Old West. In solo or co-op, fight with style in visceral, explosive combat against bloodthirsty monstrosities. Eradicate the vampiric hordes with your lightning-fueled gauntlet and become a Wild West Superhero.

Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC) – March 26

From the creators of Long War, an alien invasion has fractured humanity into seven ideological factions each with a unique vision for the future. Lead your chosen faction to take control of Earth’s nations, expand across the Solar System, and battle enemy fleets in tactical combat.

Diablo IV (Console and PC) – March 28

The next-gen action RPG experience is coming to Game Pass with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish dungeons, and legendary loot. Experience a gripping story or jump straight into Season of the Construct to unearth a new threat looming deep beneath the sands of Kehjistan.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 28

Get behind the wheel of the coolest cars and vehicles from the Hot Wheels universe, including the new ATVs and motorcycles. Explore 5 new stunning environments and race the way you want with new mechanics in exciting challenges and crazy game modes!

Open Roads (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 28

Available on day one with Game Pass: Long-lost family secrets. Hints of a hidden fortune. And miles to go before they sleep. Tess Devine’s relationship with her mom has never been easy, but they’re about to set out together on a journey into the past that they’ll never forget.

Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – April 1

Respawn into a new dinosaur survival experience as Ark is reimagined from the ground-up into the next-generation with Unreal Engine 5! Are you ready to form a tribe, tame and breed hundreds of species of dinosaurs and other primeval creatures, explore, craft, build, and fight your way to the top of the food-chain? Your new world awaits!

F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play – April 2

EA Sports’ F1 23 will be available with Xbox Cloud Gaming via EA Play. Test your driving talents, create your dream team, and be the last to brake in the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 2

Making a return to the Game Pass library! Time moves only when you move. Superhot: Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the signature power fantasy world of Superhot with more story, more signature gameplay, more action, more guns. Keep dancing the slow-motion ballet of destruction for so much longer than ever before.

In Case You Missed It

NBA 2K24 (Cloud and Console) – Available now

Strive for greatness with NBA 2K24 – experience a collection of competitive game modes and immerse yourself in a sports simulation unlike any other. NBA 2K24 boasts a variety of exciting game modes, now available for all Ultimate Game Pass Subscribers. We’ll see you on the court!

DLC / Game Updates

Fallout 76: America’s Playground – March 26

Experience a new Fallout story set in the fading glitz and glam of Atlantic City. In this intrepid return visit to New Jersey, players will work together with competing local factions to take on a new threat lying in wait deep within the New Jersey Pine Barrens.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions of Ithelia DLC – March 26

A challenging new dungeon crawling adventure awaits in the Scions of Ithelia DLC. Do you have what it takes to emerge victorious? Conquer both dungeons to unlock unique rewards, including new item sets, collectibles, achievements, and more. Game Pass members can save 10% on their purchase of Crowns to use towards the Scions of Ithelia DLC in the Crown Store.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass – Available now

Dive deeper into the world of Persona 3 Reload with this expansion pass featuring upcoming content including new costumes, background music, and extended story content. Play this role-playing turn based content in the expansion pass Episode Aigis -The Answer-, offering over 30 hours of additional gameplay in this reimagining of the genre-defining RPG! This Perk content requires Persona 3 Reload to use, available now with Game Pass Ultimate.

Super Animal Royale Spring Perks Pack – Available now

Take your animal apparel to the next level with the Super Animal Royale – Spring Perks Pack. Claw your way to the top of the food chain in style with this exclusive set of cosmetics in this 64-player, top-down 2D battle royale. This Perk content requires Super Animal Royale, available free-to-play.

Smite Netherbeasts Perk – Available now

Play the all new Netherbeasts Event in the popular action MOBA, Smite. Unlock the Gods, Voice Packs, Emotes for: Chaac, Cernunnos, and Cerberus. Plus enjoy a 3 Day Account Booster! This Perk content requires Smite to use, available free-to-play.

Leaving March 31

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, be sure to show them some love before they go or consider using your 20% membership discount on your purchase to keep them in your library!

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Infinite Guitars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) MLB The Show 23 (Cloud and Console)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles