TopSpin 2K25 Launches April 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher 2K and developer Hangar 13 announced TopSpin 2K25 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 26.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the different editions below:

Standard Edition

Available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) and PC, and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S).

Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition

Available for $69.99 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition includes the Standard Edition across previous and current-gen platforms within the same console family and the same PlayStation or Xbox account.

Deluxe Edition

Available for $99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition (with dual-gen entitlement for console), “Under the Lights Pack,” plus “New Wave Pack” featuring Alternate Outfits for Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiątek, and Francis Tiafoe, plus a collection of additional apparel, and the “Rookie Rise Pack” which features a MyPlayer Boost and 1700 VC. The Deluxe Edition also comes with early access, which means it will be available to play from April 23, 2024—three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions!

Grand Slam Edition

Available for $119.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to the Standard Edition (with dual-gen entitlement for console) and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the Grand Slam Edition includes the “Grand Slam Champions Pack,” which features a special Championship Racket and Champion Serve, as well as the “All Access Pass” which includes six post-launch Premium Centre Court Pass Seasons, as well as eight bonus cosmetic items. Additional information on the content and release plan for the “Centre Court Pass” and “Premium Centre Court Pass” will be revealed soon. The Grand Slam Edition also comes with early access, which means it will be available to play from April 23, 2024—three days ahead of Standard and Standard Cross-Gen Editions!

Read details on the game below:

TopSpin 2K25 is a revival of the beloved tennis video game simulation series. TopSpin 2K25 features tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams on the cover of the Standard Edition and the digital only Grand Slam Edition, while top current stars Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and Francis Tiafoe grace the cover of the Deluxe Edition. Boasting a roster of over 24 playable pros, TopSpin Academy training center voiced by tennis legend John McEnroe, competitive single-player, and multiplayer modes, all four historic Grand Slam tournaments, and much more, TopSpin 2K25 will have tennis fans and sports gamers alike stepping onto the virtual court. RALLY ON!

Win the Career Grand Slam

Travel the world as an up-and-coming pro, go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in tennis, and take Centre Court at Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open as you strive to become a Grand Slam Champion in MyCAREER.

Compete at Iconic Venues

Visit some of the most vibrant courts on the tennis circuit in TopSpin 2K25. From the four Grand Slam tournaments to larger-than-life international arenas like Indian Wells, La Caja Magica, Pala Alpitour, Foro Italico, and more.

Tennis Legends and Rising Stars

Play as tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams, or serve up smashing highlights as Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, Andre Agassi, and others. Choose from over 25 playable pros and unleash their explosive power and clever finesse against other players locally or online.

Dominate the Court Online

Test your MyPLAYER’s mettle and showcase your tennis prowess on the World Tour or step into the 2K Tour as a playable pro challenging players around the world with cross-play support.

Train With John McEnroe

From power serves to gorgeous drop-shots, learn how to play like a legend with John McEnroe at the TopSpin Academy. Master advanced controls as you progress through a series of skill-sharpening drills and challenges to gain an edge on every surface.

Personalize Your MyPLAYER

Create a MyPLAYER tailored to your play style and define your look on the court! With a wide range of customization options, you can fine-tune your attributes and earn new Coaches, Fittings, and gear from adidas, HEAD, Lacoste, New Balance, Nike, Wilson, and more.

