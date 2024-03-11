Steam Sets New Record With Over 35 Million Concurrent Users - News

Valve's Steam has set a new record over the weekend for concurrent users online at the same time, according to SteamDB.

Steam reached 35,385,530 concurrent users online on Sunday, which is the first time the service surpassed 35 million users online at the same time. There were also 11 million concurrent users actively in-game.

Steam has now crossed 35 million concurrently online users.



11 million are actively in-game. pic.twitter.com/ub68pK5499 — SteamDB (@SteamDB) March 10, 2024

There were 14,535 games released on Steam in 2023, which is up from the previous record of 12,562 games released in 2022.

