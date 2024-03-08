Action Adventure RPG Thorgal Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Mighty Koi has announced adventure action game with RPG elements, Thorgal, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Thorgal is an adventure action game with RPG elements, set in the world of popular comics created by Grzegorz Rosinski and Jean Van Hamme. Based on a classic, well-known tale cherished by fans, the fantasy storyline aims to provide a modern and engaging adaptation.

The player will take on the role of the main character of the series, Thorgal Aegirsson—a Viking warrior with a mysterious origin. He will have to face enemies lurking for him and his family—humans and gods known from Norse mythology. Throughout the gameplay, there are many familiar RPG tasks to complete, and he will also have to confront dangerous monsters, bandits, and powerful unknown forces. During his journey, Thorgal will encounter characters previously known from the comics and visit vast, meticulously crafted locations.

Thorgal aims to interest existing fans of the series, attract new fans of fantasy and introduce this classic comic to RPG enthusiasts.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

