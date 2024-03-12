PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison in Japan - February 2024 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned Japanese sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020 in Japan, while the PlayStation 4 launched in February 2014. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

PS5 Vs. PS4 Japan:

Gap change in latest month: 78,798 - PS5

Gap change over last 12 months: 263,825 - PS5

Total Lead: 414,381 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 5,346,958

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 4,932,577

February 2024 is the 40th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 by 78,798 units.

In the last 12 months, the PS5 has outsold the PS4 by 263,825 units. The PS5 is currently ahead by 414,381 units.

The 40th month for the PS5 in Japan is February 2024, while for the PS4 it is May 2017. The PS5 has sold 5.35 million units, while the PS4 sold 4.93 million units during the same timeframe. The PS4 sold current PS5 sales in month 43.

The PS4 crossed 5 million in month 41, 6 million in month 47, and 7 million in month 53. The PS4 has sold 9.67 million units to date. The PS5 is currently 4.32 million units behind the lifetime sales of the PS4 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

