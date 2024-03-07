Pixelshire Releases for PS5, Switch, and PC in 2024 - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Kappa Bits announced Pixelshire will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam later this year.

Build the town of Pixelshire and grow your community in a unique RPG sandbox which mixes life sim elements with town building, exploration, and combat. Express yourself by planning the town to your liking, master trades, get to know your neighbours, and explore the continent of Arcadia.

Key Features

Gather Resources… But Not Alone!

Forge friendships in Pixelshire that go beyond just company. These friends can become your allies, accompanying you on adventures and lending a helping hand in gathering resources and completing tasks thanks to the “follow me” feature, making your journeys across Pixelshire more enjoyable and immersive.

Resculpt the World Through Terraforming

Shape Pixelshire’s land the way you want with unique terraforming features. Carve rivers or create beautiful little hills wherever you please, crafting a landscape that reflects your imagination.

Unlock a Plethora of Skills and Talents

As you help others with their tasks, you’ll unlock new skills and talents tailored to each NPC’s profession, growing stronger and more efficient with each new lesson learned. For example, there’s an unlockable talent from Captain Farrell that can enhance your culinary skills, resulting in tastier dishes that offer additional stamina recovery benefits!

Settle Houses for Your Community

With the ability to build and place houses for your residents, you have the opportunity to design every corner of Pixelshire to reflect the personality and preferences of its inhabitants. Embrace the freedom of town design ensuring each resident enjoys a personalized home perfectly suited to their needs and preferences.

Unravel the Treasures of Arcadia

Embark on thrilling adventures and explore the vast continent of Arcadia. Traverse enchanted landscapes and discover hidden treasures scattered throughout the land. Delve into perilous dungeons, mine for precious ore, and uncover the secrets that lie beneath the surface.

