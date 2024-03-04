Synduality: Echo of Ada Closed Beta Runs March 28 to April 1 - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Gme Studio announced a closed beta for Synduality: Echo of Ada will run from March 28 to April 1 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Registration for the closed beta is available here - North America, Europe, and Japan.

View the closed beta trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The extraction shooter, set in a dystopian futuristic world where humans and AI must cooperate to survive, will have limited slots available for players to be among the first to venture into the ruins of Amasia to fight both environmental threats and human enemies, reap rewards, and escape with all the AO Crystals they can carry. As a CRADLECOFFIN mech pilot, players will be able to bring their choice of Magus into battle—an AI companion that provides useful combat information including radar locations, resource tracking, combat assistance, and more. They can also select from a wide variety of chassis, arms, and legs, with two weapons as well to optimize their loadout for each sortie.

Synduality: Echo of Ada takes place in 2222, years after a mysterious poisonous rain called “The Tears of the New Moon” wiped out most of humanity and birthed deformed creatures that now hunt the remaining population. In this player-versus-player-versus-environment extraction shooter, players will step in the shoes of Drifters, daring mech pilots who make a living collecting AO crystals, a rare resource. They pilot mechs—CRADLECOFFINS—with a Magus, an AI partner, who helps them in battle with unique combat abilities. A player’s Magus also provides directions, hints, and warnings to the player to help them safely navigate the ruins in order to survive… and keep the loot they collect. The CRADLECOFFIN are parts and weapon loadouts are highly customizable to fit every player’s gameplay style.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles