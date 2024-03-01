Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Releases May 24 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Dimps announced Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 24.

Owners of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version will be able to upgrade to the current-generation version for free, as well as transfer save data.

DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S releases May 24, 2024!



PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners can upgrade/use Smart Delivery and transfer saved data from PS4 and Xbox One! #DBXV2



*Detailed upgrade and save data transfer instructions will be announced at a later date pic.twitter.com/Q6Ble0F7Ow — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 1, 2024

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

