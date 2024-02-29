Report: PlayStation's Firesprite Has Been Losing Talent Amidst Accusations of a Toxic Culture - News

First-party PlayStation studio Firesprite, along with other studios at Sony Interactive Entertainment, were hit with layoffs this week as the company announced it is laying off eight percent of its staff or about 900 employees.

A new report from Eurogamer, who has spoken with staff, has been told Firesprite "has recently suffered high profile exits amid accusations of a toxic workplace culture."

Firesprite was acquired by PlayStation in 2021 and released the PlayStation VR2 launch title Horizon Call of the Mountain in February 2023.

Staff stated the studio dealt with crunch to ensure Horizon Call of the Mountain was ready in time and there have been changes in senior leadership. This has led to discontent within the studio, with one source describing it as "death by a thousand cuts."

Multiple sources have stated that two senior leaders at support studio XDev, that was brought in to help Firesprite, have been accused of sexual discrimination and ageism. An internal investigation by Sony ended up dismissing the claims calling it a "misunderstanding."

Another report this week claims PlayStation has cancelled a live service Twisted Metal game that was in development at Firesprite. One source says the Twisted Metal game was in early development and had yet to be greenlit.

The sources said an "alarming" amount of staff left the company in recent months following a retention bonus payout in October that was designed to award those who remained at the developer after the Sony acquisition for a certain period of time.

All but one of the Firesprite founders have left the company in the last year as one source said "the last of what made Firesprite a good place to work went with them." Sources remain unclear as to why the founders have left.

New leadership was brought in from Sony support developer XDev. One source said "It seems leadership doesn't need to be earned. And trust is gone." Another source described it as "classic nepotism," while another person described the new leadership as an "inadequate toxic mess," "tyrants," and "bullies" who treat people "like it's a factory."



