Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 51K, PS5 Sells 34K

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 27,113 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 25, 2024.

Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 21,593 units. Retro Game Challenge 1 + 2 Replay (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 13,686 units.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 11,025 units and Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 8,358 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 8,084 units and Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 6,183 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 5,482 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 5,433 units. Splatoon 3 (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 5,230 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 50,886 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 33,504 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,113 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 362 units, and the 3DS sold 10 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 38,125 (6,736,729) PlayStation 5 – 28,692 (4,571,297) Switch Lite – 8,102 (5,752,499) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,812 (725,985) Switch – 4,659 (19,729,496) Xbox Series X – 2,287 (256,541) Xbox Series S – 826 (302,250) PlayStation 4 – 362 (7,920,284) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 10 (1,192,852)

