Supermassive Games to Lay Off Roughly 90 Employees - News

/ 662 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Supermassive Games, the British-based developer best known for developing Until Dawn, The Quarry, and The Dark Pictures Anthology, is set to lay off around 90 employees, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Companies in the UK are required by law to give notice before mass layoffs and employees were informed of job reductions Monday morning.

Supermassive Games in an official statement has confirmed the studio is under a reorganization that "will result in the loss of some of our colleagues."

"It’s no secret that the games industry is currently facing significant challenges, and unfortunately we aren’t immune to this," reads the statement from Supermassive Games.

"After much deliberation and with deep regret, we are therefore undertaking a reorganization of Supermassive Games. As a result, we are entering into a period of consultation, which we anticipate will result in the loss of some of our colleagues.

"This is not a decision that’s been taken lightly, with many efforts made to avoid this outcome.

"We are all too aware of how unsettling and difficult this process is going to be for all our employees and will be working closely with all those involved to ensure the process is conducted as respectfully and compassionately as possible.

"We’re committed to focusing our efforts on our core strengths and upcoming titles to ensure the continued sustainability of the company."

A statement from Supermassive Games. pic.twitter.com/9GkgIrYQvt — Supermassive Games (@SuperMGames) February 26, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles