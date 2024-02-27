Last Epoch, Nightingale, and More Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 351 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 9, 2024, which ended February 27, 2024. The Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition for the game fell three spots to seventh place.

Last Epoch debuted in second place, Nightingale debuted in fifth place, Balatro debuted ninth place, and Pacific Drive debuted in 10th place.

Elden Ring re-entered the top 10 in third place following the unveiling the upcoming expansion. Pre-orders for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree entered the charts in sixth place.

Steam Deck is down two spots to fourth place, and Palworld fell from third to eighth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Helldivers 2 Last Epoch - NEW Elden Ring Steam Deck Nightingale - NEW Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Pre-orders Helldivers 2 - Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition Palworld Balatro - NEW Pacific Drive - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Helldivers 2 Counter-Strike 2 Last Epoch - NEW Elden Ring PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck Nightingale - NEW Apex Legends Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Pre-orders Helldivers 2 - Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles