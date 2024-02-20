By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Pokemon Presents Set for February 27 to Feature 'Exciting Pokemon News'

by William D'Angelo , posted 50 minutes ago / 186 Views

The Pokemon Company announced the next Pokémon Presents will take place on Tuesday, February 27 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will feature "exciting Pokémon news in celebration of Pokemon Day 2024!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


2 Comments
Tober (46 minutes ago)

I suspect either a remake of black/white or a new Legends game for this November.
Whatever it will be, it will be THE holiday game for Nintendo this year.

xMetroid (0 minutes ago)

They better not mess up gen 5...

