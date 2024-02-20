Pokemon Presents Set for February 27 to Feature 'Exciting Pokemon News' - News

The Pokemon Company announced the next Pokémon Presents will take place on Tuesday, February 27 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will feature "exciting Pokémon news in celebration of Pokemon Day 2024!"

Did somebody say #PokemonPresents? 👀



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27th to view exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2024! 🎉



See you there, Trainers!



📺: https://t.co/eDWO5LvlWq pic.twitter.com/plsFcIJ2eS — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 20, 2024

