Times & Galaxy Releases Q4 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Fellow Traveller and developer Copychase Games announced Times & Galaxy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store in Q2 2024,

A PC closed beta will run from February 26 to March 26. Those interested can apply here for the closed beta.

Embark on an interplanetary adventure as the first robo reporter for the Times & Galaxy, the solar system’s most trusted holopaper. You’re just an intern, but if you can get the scoop, write great stories, and impress your colleagues, maybe you’ll get to keep your job!

We’re assigning you stories that put the hyper in hyper-local news! On any given cycle choose to cover shuttle crashes, intersolar cat shows, even space ghost funerals. It’s up to you!

Between assignments, you’ll have the chance to get to explore the Scanner and get to know a diverse and colorful cast of friends and rivals, including your fellow reporters, the editorial staff, pilots and ship’s crew.

Get the Scoop

Blast off on assignment, interview sources, dig up clues, and investigate the scene. The more information you gather, the more material you’ll have to work with.

Write Your Own Story

At the end of each assignment, use the Build-a-Story™ tool to construct your article using all that info you gathered, choosing what to include and how to frame the story.

Influence Editorial Direction

Your choices impact the quality and tone of the story and how both your editors and readers will react to it. Over time, the choices in each story start to shape the reputation and popularity of a holopaper. So hey, no pressure!

Impress Your Colleagues

Explore the Scanner and meet the weird and wild staff. You’ll find humans, augers, verge, xeel and of course, robos.

Made by Real Journalists

The writers at Copychaser spent years working as journalists before entering the games industry.

