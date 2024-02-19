INDIE Live Expo 2024 Set for May 25 - News

Ryu’s Office announced INDIE Live Expo event of 2024 will take place on May 25. This is the 10th ever INDIE Live Expo event.

Independent developers and publishers can submit their games for the event until March 11 at 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET on the official website.

"Our favorite time of year is when submissions open!" said Ryu’s Office founder and CEO Ryuta Konuma. "The possibilities within indie gaming are truly endless, which was the main inspiration behind our new logo. Every year we are wowed by such innovative indies that we could have never imagined. Many thanks to our supporters who make our show possible every year!"

