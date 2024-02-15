GYLT Headed to Switch on March 14 - News

Developer Tequila Works announced narrative adventure game, GYLT, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 14.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the Switch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Shape your fears… Fear the shapes.

Set in a creepy and melancholic world, GYLT is an eerie story mixing fantasy and reality in a surrealist place where your nightmares become reality. Hide from terrible creatures or confront them as you find your way through the challenges of this wicked world.

Live the story of Sally, a little girl living in Bethelwood, Maine. Her life is not easy, and it has become even worse since her little cousin Emily disappeared. After being chased by a group of bullies, Sally is dragged into a twisted version of her town where her fears and worse memories are presented in a wicked and very real way.

Main characteristics:



Narrative adventure game with puzzles, stealth and action.

Get to understand the world surrounding and discover the mystery behind Emily’s disappearance.

Decide to either face the creatures or hide from them, in the same way you’d face or hide your fears.

You can avoid being detected by creatures, you can build strategies to distract them, through sound or visual lures or by attracting them.

Soundtrack by Cris Velasco.

