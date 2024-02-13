Blade Prince Academy Releases March 7 for PC - News

Publisher Firesquid and developer Angel Corp announced the strategy RPG, Blade Prince Academy, will launch for PC via Steam on March 7.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Take control of a squad of Blade Princes, highly-trained warriors that combine their skills to create devastating combos, striking down their foes.

Students at the Blade Prince Academy must protect the city of Abjectalia from all kinds of threats, whilst balancing their academic and social lives. Manage their time between battle and study so their lives don’t fall to chaos!

Pause, Strategize, Execute

Using the “true real-time with pause” combat system of Blade Prince Academy, freeze time to plan your squad actions and determine the best sequence of attacks for the perfect combo. Deal status afflictions that weaken enemies over time whilst dodging attacks & spells to keep up the fight. Push enemies into disadvantageous positions and use the environment against them—the possibilities are yours to create.

Discover the Blade Prince Academy

The Academy is where the Blade Princes learn new skills, rest up between battles, and hang out. Social relationships grow as you guide members of the team to become more comfortable with each other and new heroes come on board. Before you head out on another mission, gain intel about the on-goings of Abjectalia and prep your squads abilities for the next assault.

Build Your Squad

Throughout your adventure, assemble a roster of different heroes, each with unique strengths, weaknesses, and backstories. Discover how each of them perform in combat and tailor your squad to suit your style of play, or to progress relationships between your favorites. Utilize every ability and combo at your disposal and form dark pacts to help each other survive the darkest underbellies of the city together.

Features:

True Real-Time With Pause – In combat, suspend time to plan your attacks and outsmart your enemies.

– In combat, suspend time to plan your attacks and outsmart your enemies. Combo System – Combine attacks and abilities to generate powerful combos.

– Combine attacks and abilities to generate powerful combos. Unique Characters – Assemble a squad of different heroes, each with their own unique strengths, weaknesses, and backstories.

– Assemble a squad of different heroes, each with their own unique strengths, weaknesses, and backstories. Relationships – Nurture friendships between your Blade Princes as they will impact the success of your missions.

– Nurture friendships between your Blade Princes as they will impact the success of your missions. Pacts – Powerful rituals that change the abilities and skills of a character.

– Powerful rituals that change the abilities and skills of a character. Talent Trees – Manage upgrades and unlock skills. Gradually gain access to more and more powerful spells!

– Manage upgrades and unlock skills. Gradually gain access to more and more powerful spells! Challenging Boss Fights – Fight unique bosses with terrifying powers that will require complete mastery of the combat system.

