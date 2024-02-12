Rumor: Xbox to Release Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment on Rival Consoles First, Sea of Thieves Later This Year - News

/ 606 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft earlier today announced it will be holding a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast that will feature Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Xbox President Sarah Bond and head of Xbox studios Matt Booty giving an update on the Xbox business.

Sources familiar with Xbox's plans have told The Verge that Microsoft is looking to release a select number of Xbox console exclusives on the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

The sources claim Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment will be the first Xbox games to release on rival consoles, while Sea of Thieves will launch later this year on non-Xbox platforms. Other first-party titles are under consideration.

Hi-Fi Rush first released for the Xbox Series X|S and PC in January 2023, Pentiment released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in November 2022, and Sea of Thieves released for the Xbox One and PC in March 2018, and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

There have been recent rumors that Microsoft is considering to release at least some Xbox exclusives on rival consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

"We're listening and we hear you," said Spencer last week. "We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles