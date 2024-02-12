Rumor: Xbox to Release Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment on Rival Consoles First, Sea of Thieves Later This Year - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 606 Views
Microsoft earlier today announced it will be holding a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast that will feature Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Xbox President Sarah Bond and head of Xbox studios Matt Booty giving an update on the Xbox business.
Sources familiar with Xbox's plans have told The Verge that Microsoft is looking to release a select number of Xbox console exclusives on the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.
The sources claim Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment will be the first Xbox games to release on rival consoles, while Sea of Thieves will launch later this year on non-Xbox platforms. Other first-party titles are under consideration.
Hi-Fi Rush first released for the Xbox Series X|S and PC in January 2023, Pentiment released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in November 2022, and Sea of Thieves released for the Xbox One and PC in March 2018, and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.
There have been recent rumors that Microsoft is considering to release at least some Xbox exclusives on rival consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.
"We're listening and we hear you," said Spencer last week. "We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned."
So far 2 niche AA games, great games at that, and a 6 year old GAAS title........nothing really shattering so far. I wouldn't be surprised if other niche or smaller titles like Flight Simulator or Grounded make their way to other platforms.
That's the thing though. MS's own FTC documents showed that they were already considering AA and GAAS titles being the best candidates to go multiplatform. I wouldn't say it's set in stone until an actual AAA game goes multiplat. Once that happens, MS will start to see an exodus of players and GP subs. Also the Blade trailer is only on Xbox's YouTube channel, but with that game being out by 2027 at the earliest, who knows.
But people have to remember like 75% of GP subs are on console. If MS diminishes the value of their consoles too much, the number of GP subs will naturally decline as well. And I doubt Sony or Nintendo would allow GP to be on their systems even if Xbox goes third party.
Yep that's the thing. They were already considering it during a time when things weren't looking so bad. Now GP subs have stalled out and sub services in all industries have stalled. Xbox hardware tanked hard during this last year and Amy Hood predicted even more drops in hardware. That means the peak of Xbox was in it's first two years.
There's a leaker who already precited all this stuff happening. He even predicted when it would be announced but the leak got the date moved up from the end of this month to this week. He leaked Indiana Jones and the third person/first person view. He made a long list of predictions and literally hasn't been seen since. All of them have been correct so far.
On top of that it makes no sense to partially go 3rd party. People will just assume it's all coming eventually. Just like with playstation and PC. People think it's all coming even though PS still hasn't' released all their games on PC. I still see people saying just wait 1 or 2 years but there's been several games that go way past that and more that haven't even come.
Either way we will find out soon. Hopefully MS is clear about their plans and stops beating around the bush.
MS will have to fundamentally change everything about their business model then. Because there’s literally nowhere else they could put GP. We’ll be finding out soon enough.
It's still interesting to me of PlayStation games coming to PC. Sony just came off of an incredible console generation of 114 million units sold of the PS4, their games selling better than ever, PS5 off to a record setting start, and even Sony can't withstand having to spread to other platforms. To the point of a day and date PC release with Helldivers 2. It may be a reality eventually for all console makers to have third party offerings of some sort.
Yea it makes me wonder if they are giving up on GP in a way. There's been rumors that changes are coming to GP also but I find that hard to believe.
I think Playstation is just looking for every single way they can to increase revenue without hurting hardware. I think Nintendo can avoid it because their games don't cost nearly as much as what Playstation and MS are putting out.