Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle, and Grim Fandango Remasters Rated for PS5

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 200 Views

As spotted by Gematsu, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Full Throttle Remastered, and Grim Fandango Remastered have been rated for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Taiwan.

The remasters were originally released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PC from 2015 to 2017. They wouldn't release on Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass until October 2020.

The three remasters have yet to get an official PS5 release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


5 Comments
G2ThaUNiT (38 minutes ago)

I know it's insanely unlikely, but I would love if Double Fine were able to remaster the first 4 Monkey Island games. I beat all 3 of these remasters and talk about a nostalgia trip. LucasArts point and click adventure games are my earliest video game memories. Completing Return to Monkey Island really made me want to experience the original games again.

The Fury G2ThaUNiT (29 minutes ago)

Seems more likely that Gilbert's new studio would do that instead, as long as Disney allowed.

G2ThaUNiT The Fury (20 minutes ago)

True, which I honestly wouldn't mind at all! They seem to be the only 2 studios with interest in point and click adventure games still. I enjoyed Thimbleweed Park and Broken Age in particular.

The Fury G2ThaUNiT (5 minutes ago)

Both great examples of the genre and you are right, a seemingly lost genre of late. Although there has been a bit more interest of late with remasters, a new Monkey Island, a new Simon the Sorcerer and Broken Sword on the way.

rapsuperstar31 (44 minutes ago)

Reminds me I have to boot up Day of the Tentacle so I can play through the original Maniac Mansion again. I just wish it had the great NES music added in.

