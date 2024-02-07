Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle, and Grim Fandango Remasters Rated for PS5 - News

As spotted by Gematsu, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Full Throttle Remastered, and Grim Fandango Remastered have been rated for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Taiwan.

The remasters were originally released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PC from 2015 to 2017. They wouldn't release on Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass until October 2020.

The three remasters have yet to get an official PS5 release.

Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Full Throttle Remastered, and Grim Fandango Remastered have been rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan. These have been available for PS4 for years, but PS5 versions would be new. pic.twitter.com/R9LowqpgyJ — Gematsu (@gematsu) February 5, 2024

