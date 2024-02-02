Hogwarts Legacy Was the Best-Selling Game in Canada in 2023 - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game in Canada in 2023, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom came in second place and was the best-selling Nintendo game. Super Mario Bros. Wonder came in seventh place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe came in 16th place. Nintendo does not share digital sales of its games, so it is possible the games might have charted higher if digital sales were included.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III came in third place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II came in 11th place. Another Activision Blizzard, Diablo IV, came in sixth place.

There were four annual sports titles in the top 20 with NHL 24 in fourth place, EA Sports FC 24 in eighth place, Madden NFL 24 in 17th place, and FIFA 23 in 19th place.

Two first-party Sony games were in the charts with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in fifth place and God of War: Ragnarok is in 20th place.

Top 20 best-selling games in Canada for 2023:

Hogwarts Legacy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III NHL 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Diablo IV Super Mario Bros. Wonder* EA Sports FC 24 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Starfield Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Resident Evil 4 Mortal Kombat 1 Final Fantasy XVI Elden Ring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Madden NFL 24 Assassin's Creed: Mirage FIFA 23 God of War: Ragnarok

*Digital sales not included

