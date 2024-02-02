Naughty Dog Releases Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II Documentary - News

Developer Naughty Dog has released a new documentary taking a behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Last of Us Part II.

View the "Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II" documentary below:

"Watch the full documentary Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II, which takes viewers through the development process of Naughty Dog’s acclaimed sequel, The Last of Us Part II," reads the description to the documentary. "Learn from behind-the-scenes footage of what went into Part II’s development throughout the years, including its launch."

The Last of Us Part II released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020, while a remastered version released for the PlayStation 5 in January 2024.

